Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Yellow metal strategy: UBS raises Gold target to $2,750 by end of 2024

Yellow metal strategy: UBS raises Gold target to $2,750 by end of 2024

UBS analysts have raised gold's target to $2,750 per oz by end-2024 (from $2,600 per oz), $2,850 per oz by mid-2025 (from $2,700 per oz), and $2,900 per oz by end-3Q25 (from $2,750 per oz)

gold price, gold share

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UBS on Gold: Zurich, Switzerland-based brokerage firm UBS has increased its gold price forecasts, anticipating higher investment demand, a decline in US real rates, a seasonal uptick in jewellery consumption, and continued central bank purchases. 

“We raise our gold forecasts to $2,750 per oz by end-2024 (from $2,600 per oz), $2,850 per oz by mid-2025 (from $2,700 per oz), and $2,900 per oz by end-3Q25 (from $2,750 per oz),” Wayne Gordon, Giovanni Staunovo and Dominic Schnider of UBS said in a note.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


 
Meanwhile, here are the key drivers of the outlook by UBS:

Records galore!

Gold recently hit an all-time high of $2,685.42 per ounce on September 27, driven by persistent economic growth, geopolitical tensions, and a weakening US dollar alongside lower 10-year US bond yields, analysts said. 

More From This Section

shares

Welspun Corp hits lifetime high after Rs 1,348 cr order from Middle East

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex down 1,000pts, Nifty at 25,900; Financials, auto drag most

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Reliance Power share rises 5% as board to mull long-term fundraising

Dr Agarwal Health Care ipo

IPO Alert! Eyecare provider Dr Agarwal Health Care files DRHP with Sebi

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

BEL down 3% despite MCA nod for incorporating JV with Israel Aerospace Ind


While some price consolidation may occur in the short term due to the rapid price increases, UBS analysts noted that recent pullbacks have been short-lived, leading investors to chase prices higher throughout the year.

WGC view on Gold 

The World Gold Council (WGC) pointed out that gold typically rallies by up to 10 per cent within six months after the Federal Reserve’s first rate cut. 

Given that gold is starting from a higher baseline than previously anticipated, the potential for gains by year-end seems promising, especially with the upcoming US election increasing uncertainty and a rise in Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) demand. 

Despite recent data indicating a slowdown in Chinese gold demand, analysts suggested this may be more about quota limitations rather than a fundamental decline in local investor interest.

That said, UBS analysts continued to stress upon gold's value as a long-term portfolio hedge.

“We continue to recommend gold's hedging qualities as being attractive for the long term from a portfolio perspective. We reiterate our recommendation for a diversified USD-denominated portfolio to include a 5 per cent allocation to gold as a broad portfolio hedge,” UBS analysts said.

Also Read

Gold

Gold price slipped Rs 10 to Rs 77,390, silver falls by Rs 100 to Rs 94,900

gold price, gold share

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 77,460, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 96,100

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Sisters won't face issue buying 'Mangalsutras' post gold duty cut: Goyal

gold investment gold trade

Gold prices dip Rs 10 to Rs 77,010, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 95,100

Gold, Gold jewellery

Indian gold demand buoyed by import tax cut ahead of wedding season

Topics : Gold Gold trade UBS Group UBS gold transactions Commodity Exchange commodity trading MCX gold options Gold safe haven Gold market Gold sales Gold duty Gold ETFs Gold ETF Gold demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon