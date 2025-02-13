Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 07:28 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 86,660, silver price dips to Rs 99,400 per kg

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 86,660, silver price dips to Rs 99,400 per kg

The price of 22-carat gold dipped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,390

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 86,810

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 86,660 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 99,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold dipped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,390.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 86,660.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 86,810.
 
  

Also Read

Gold

Gold rises 10% in 2025 to $3,000 amid economic uncertainty from US tariffs

Gold

Praveen Singh of Mirae Asset Sharekhan suggests 'buy on dips' for gold

Gold, silver

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver dips Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 87,390

gold loan, gold financing, gold financier

Gold at $2,900: Should you buy or sell Muthoot, Manappuram Finance shares?

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Markets Today: Lupin, Vi, Eicher Q3; FIIs; Gold; Ajax Engineering IPO Day 2

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 79,390.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 79,540.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 99,400. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,06,900.
 
US gold prices edged up on Thursday, as markets tracked developments in U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff plans, which could ignite a global trade war, while investors awaited US inflation data due later in the day.
 
Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $2,905.12 per ounce as of 0024 GMT, after prices dropped more than 1 per cent following the release of the US consumer price index in the previous session.
 
Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $32.26 per ounce, platinum was steady at $992.32 and palladium firmed 0.2 per cent to $975.48.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

US demand squeezes India's gold supply, leasing rates rise to record high

Gold

Gold prices climb Rs 10 to Rs 87,070, silver down Rs 100 to Rs 99,400/kg

Gold

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 86,660

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold dip Rs 10, silver slides Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 86,500

Gold, Gold Coin

Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 86,520, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 99,400 per kg

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon