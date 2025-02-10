Business Standard

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 86,660

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 86,660

The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,440

Gold

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 79,440 | File image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 86,660 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 99,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,440.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 86,660.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 86,810.
 
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 79,440.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 79,590.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 99,400. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,06,900.
 
US gold prices firmed on Monday, and hovered near a record high hit in the previous session, as investors sought refuge in the safe-haven asset after US President Donald Trump's decision to impose fresh tariffs sparked concerns of a global trade war.
 
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $2,868.66 per ounce, as of 0005 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,886.62 on Friday.
 
Spot silver was steady at $31.82 per ounce and platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $973.60. Palladium was up 0.4 per cent at $968.29.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

