Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices climb Rs 10 to Rs 75,060, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 93,100

Gold prices climb Rs 10 to Rs 75,060, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 93,100

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 68,810

Gold

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 75,060. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 7:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 75,060 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver jumped Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 93,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 68,810.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 75,060.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 75,160, Rs 75,060, and Rs 75,060, respectively.
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,810.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 68,960, Rs 68,810, and Rs 68,810, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 93,100. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,100.

US gold prices held steady on Tuesday to hover near record highs scaled in the previous session, as markets anticipate the beginning of a US easing cycle, with expectations that it might start with an outsized rate cut.

Spot gold was flat at $2,582.84 per ounce, as of 0020 GMT. Bullion rose to a record high of $2,589.59 on Monday.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $30.70 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $984.81 and palladium gained 0.4 per cent to $1,080.78

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 7:51 AM IST

