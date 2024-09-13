Gold prices dip Rs 10 to Rs 73,140, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 86,400

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,190, Rs 67,040, and Rs 67,040, respectively. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,140 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 86,400.

The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,040. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,140.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,290, Rs 73,140, and Rs 73,140, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,040.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,190, Rs 67,040, and Rs 67,040, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 86,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 91,400.

US gold prices hovered near an all-time high on Friday, and poised for a weekly gain due to a weaker dollar, while investors focused on US economic data that could offer additional insights into the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

Spot gold was flat at $2,558.19 per ounce, as of 0051 GMT, and has climbed 2.5 per cent for the week so far.

Bullion rose more than 1 per cent in the previous session and hit a record high, after US data signalled an economic slowdown.

US gold futures edged 0.2 per cent higher to $2,586.60.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.53 per cent to 870.78 tons on Thursday.

Spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $29.94 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8 per cent to $985.20 and palladium climbed 0.8 per cent to $1,055.64.