Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,860

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,860 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 84,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,790.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,860.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,010, Rs 72,860, and Rs 72,860, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,790.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,940, Rs 66,790, and Rs 66,790, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 84,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 89,400.

US gold prices remained steady on Monday and was trading slightly below the key $2,500 an ounce level, as the market awaited August inflation data for further insights into the anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cut this month.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $2,497.53 per ounce, as of 0021 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to $2,526.40.

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $28.01 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $924.02 and palladium was up nearly 1 per cent at $919.76.

(with inputs from Reuters)