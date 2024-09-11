In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,980, Rs 72,830, and Rs 72,830, respectively | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,830 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 86,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,760. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,830.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,980, Rs 72,830, and Rs 72,830, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,760.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,910, Rs 66,760, and Rs 66,760, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 86,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 91,100.

US gold prices were steady on Wednesday, as investors awaited upcoming key US inflation data for hints on the depth of interest rate cuts expected from the Federal Reserve next week.

Spot gold edged 0.1 per cent to $2,517.80 per ounce, as of 0021 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $2,546.50. Traders are closely looking at US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, due later in day, along with the Producer Price Index reading and initial jobless claims on Thursday.

Spot silver was flat at $28.38 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $940.35 and palladium was up by 0.83 per cent to $973.16.

(with inputs from Reuters)