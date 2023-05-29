close

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trades at Rs 60,600

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 55,550

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold

Gold

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 7:29 AM IST
Gold price remain unchanged in Monday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,600, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver also witnessed no change in price with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,000.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 55,550.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,600.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,750, Rs 60,650, and Rs 61,040, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,550.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,700, Rs 55,600, and Rs 55,940, respectively.
 

Gold prices slipped on Monday as a tentative deal sealed over the weekend to suspend the US debt ceiling coupled with jitters around higher-for-longer interest rates weighed down on the non-yielding metal's appeal.
 
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $1,941.45 per ounce by 0059 GMT, hovering near two-month lows hit on Friday. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent at $1,940.70.
 
US President Joe Biden said on Sunday he had finalized a budget agreement with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until Jan 1, 2025 and that the deal was ready to move to Congress for a vote.
 
Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $23.25 per ounce, platinum edged 0.2 per cent lower to $1,020.11, while palladium rose 0.3 per cent to $1,427.39.

US markets will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 77,000.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 73,000.
(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: May 29 2023 | 7:28 AM IST

