Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trades at Rs 60,600



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 55,550. Gold price remain unchanged in Monday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,600, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver also witnessed no change in price with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,000.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,750, Rs 60,650, and Rs 61,040, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,600.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,700, Rs 55,600, and Rs 55,940, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,550.

Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $1,941.45 per ounce by 0059 GMT, hovering near two-month lows hit on Friday. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent at $1,940.70.





Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $23.25 per ounce, platinum edged 0.2 per cent lower to $1,020.11, while palladium rose 0.3 per cent to $1,427.39. US President Joe Biden said on Sunday he had finalized a budget agreement with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until Jan 1, 2025 and that the deal was ready to move to Congress for a vote.



US markets will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 77,000. US markets will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.



(With inputs from Reuters) The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 73,000.

Gold prices slipped on Monday as a tentative deal sealed over the weekend to suspend the US debt ceiling coupled with jitters around higher-for-longer interest rates weighed down on the non-yielding metal's appeal.