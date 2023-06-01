Gold price rises Rs 440 to Rs 60,960; silver up Rs 4,200 to Rs 76,800



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 400 to Rs 55,850. Gold price rose Rs 440 in Thursday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,960, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices were up by Rs 4,200, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,800.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,080, Rs 61,980, and Rs 61,580, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,930.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,000, Rs 55,900, and Rs 56,450, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,850.

Also Read Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500 Gold prices decline in early trade, at Rs 55,040; silver rates unchanged Gold prices rise by Rs 330, selling at Rs 56,290; silver unchanged Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600 Gold trading at Rs 55,590 as rates rise in early trade, silver unchanged Gold price dips Rs 110 to Rs 60,490, silver falls Rs 400 to Rs 72,600 Silver futures decline Rs 538 to Rs 70,587 per kg on back of weak demand Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trades at Rs 60,600 Gold price dips Rs 160 to Rs 60,710, silver falls Rs 150 to Rs 72,900 Gold price dips Rs 490 to Rs 60,870, silver falls Rs 1,000 to Rs 73,050



Spot gold edged up 0.2 per cent to $1,965.61 per ounce by 0008 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,965.20.





The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 72,800.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 76,800.



(With inputs from Reuters)

US gold prices ticked up in early Asian trade on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar, but were stuck in a tight range as traders focused on the debt ceiling vote.Spot silver ticked 0.1 per cent higher to $23.5052 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.3 per cent to $996.62, and palladium rose 0.8 per cent to $1,372.70.