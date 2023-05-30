Silver futures decline Rs 538 to Rs 70,587 per kg on back of weak demand

Silver futures on Tuesday fell Rs 538 to Rs 70,587 per kilogramme as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery declined Rs 538 or 0.76 per cent to Rs 70,587 per kg in a business turnover of 14,104 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 1.01 per cent lower at USD 23.13 per ounce in New York.