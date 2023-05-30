close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Silver futures decline Rs 538 to Rs 70,587 per kg on back of weak demand

Silver futures on Tuesday fell Rs 538 to Rs 70,587 per kilogramme as participants reduced their bets

Press Trust of India New Delhi
silver

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Silver futures on Tuesday fell Rs 538 to Rs 70,587 per kilogramme as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery declined Rs 538 or 0.76 per cent to Rs 70,587 per kg in a business turnover of 14,104 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 1.01 per cent lower at USD 23.13 per ounce in New York.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sushmita Shukla appointed first VP, COO of Federal Reserve Bank of New York

NY Guv requests for emergency declaration over 'historic' winter storm

NY to pass legislation on making Diwali, Lunar New Year as federal holidays

CPAI asks Sebi to provide uninterrupted trading in cotton futures contracts

Donald Trump expected to be arraigned in court on April 4: Reports

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trades at Rs 60,600

Gold price dips Rs 160 to Rs 60,710, silver falls Rs 150 to Rs 72,900

Gold price dips Rs 490 to Rs 60,870, silver falls Rs 1,000 to Rs 73,050

Gold price rises Rs 260 to Rs 61,360; silver falls Rs 450 to Rs 74,050

Gold price falls Rs 310 to Rs 61,100, silver dips Rs 500 to Rs 74,500

Topics : Silver Silver demand Futures

First Published: May 30 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Participatory-notes investment hits 4-month high of Rs 95,911 cr in April

finance, fund manager, mutual fund, MF, INVESTMENT
2 min read

Silver futures decline Rs 538 to Rs 70,587 per kg on back of weak demand

silver
1 min read

ITC trades ex-date for dividend; stock gains over 2% in subdued market

Third Covid-19 wave: Consumers prioritise purchasing only bare essentials
3 min read

Inox Wind Energy, Inox Wind surge up to 11% on heavy volumes

Inox Wind bags 50 MW wind power project from in Gujarat Mineral Development
3 min read

Force Motors freezes at 20% upper circuit, hits 52-week high on robust Q4

Force Motors zooms 20%, hits 52-week high on robust Q4 results
3 min read

Most Popular

Despite RBI red flag, unauthorised e-trading platforms just a click away

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Stock Market Live: Sensex up marginally, Nifty holds 18,600; ITC up 2%

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Transmission, ONGC, IRCTC, IPCA Labs, Torrent Power

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Force Motors freezes at 20% upper circuit, hits 52-week high on robust Q4

Force Motors zooms 20%, hits 52-week high on robust Q4 results
3 min read

Look to sell Nifty Financial Service, PSU Bank indices on rise

stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon