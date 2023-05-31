Gold price dips Rs 110 to Rs 60,490, silver falls Rs 400 to Rs 72,600



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold declined Rs 100 to Rs 55,450. Gold price fell Rs 110 in Monday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,490, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price dipped Rs 400, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,600.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,630, Rs 60,530, and Rs 60,920, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,490.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,600, Rs 55,500, and Rs 55,850, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,450.

Spot gold was flat at $1,958.02 per ounce by 0026 GMT, but down 1.6 per cent for the month so far. US gold futures held steady at $1,957.80. US gold prices on Wednesday headed for their first monthly fall in three, as expectations that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates further and optimism over the debt deal diminished bullion's status as a safe haven.