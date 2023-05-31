close

Gold price dips Rs 110 to Rs 60,490, silver falls Rs 400 to Rs 72,600

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold declined Rs 100 to Rs 55,450

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold

Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 8:35 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Gold price fell Rs 110 in Monday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,490, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price dipped Rs 400, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,600.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold declined Rs 100 to Rs 55,450.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,490.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,630, Rs 60,530, and Rs 60,920, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,450.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,600, Rs 55,500, and Rs 55,850, respectively.

US gold prices on Wednesday headed for their first monthly fall in three, as expectations that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates further and optimism over the debt deal diminished bullion's status as a safe haven.
Spot gold was flat at $1,958.02 per ounce by 0026 GMT, but down 1.6 per cent for the month so far. US gold futures held steady at $1,957.80.

Spot silver was little changed at $23.2019 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7 per cent to $1,021.08, and palladium climbed 0.8 per cent to $1,412.15 on the day, but were all set for monthly decline.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 76,500.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 72,600.

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: May 31 2023 | 8:35 AM IST

