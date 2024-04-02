Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 69,390, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 78,700

The price of 24-carat gold was up Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 69,390, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,700.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 63,610.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,390.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 69,540, Rs 69,390, and Rs 70,430, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,610.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 63,760, Rs 63,610, and Rs 64,560, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 78,700.