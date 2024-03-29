Sensex (    %)
                             
Gold up Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 67,320

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 61,710.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 77,600 | Photo: Unsplash

The price of 24-carat gold saw an uptick of Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 67,320, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,600.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 61,710.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,320.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 67,470, Rs 67,320, and Rs 68,190, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,710.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 61,860, Rs 61,710, and Rs 62,510, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 77,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 80,600.






First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

