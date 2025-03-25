Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 10:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold prices rise on safe-haven demand amid uncertainty over Trump tariffs

Gold, traditionally seen as a hedge against geopolitical and economic uncertainties, has risen more than 15 per cent this year and reached an all-time peak of $3,057.21 on March 20

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $3,021.39 an ounce at 11:24 a.m. ET (1524 GMT). US gold futures were up 0.4 per cent at $3,026.20. | Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold prices rose on Tuesday, supported by safe-haven demand amid uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans for next week that could potentially boost inflation.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $3,021.39 an ounce at 11:24 a.m. ET (1524 GMT). US gold futures were up 0.4 per cent at $3,026.20.

"Investors are concerned about the state of the world, especially with US policies being what they are, and so they're buying gold as an alternative asset because they're concerned that the US government may throw the world into a global recession," said Jeffrey Christian, managing partner of CPM Group.

 

Gold, traditionally seen as a hedge against geopolitical and economic uncertainties, has risen more than 15 per cent this year and reached an all-time peak of $3,057.21 on March 20.

Trump has said not all of his threatened levies would be imposed on April 2 and some countries may get breaks. The Financial Times said the president is considering a two-step tariff regime next week.

Trump's tariff policies are widely expected to weigh on economic growth, trigger further trade tensions, and drive up inflation.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said he expected just one quarter-percentage-point reduction in the Fed's benchmark interest rate by the year-end, following the US Federal Reserve's decision last week to keep rates on hold while hinting at half-percentage-point cut later this year.

Investors now await the US Personal Consumption Expenditures data, due on Friday, for hints on further Fed's policy moves.

"The odds of rate cuts are seem to be backing off a little bit and I think overall it's still really bullish for (an)inflationary metal like gold... I would say next level up is probably around $3,125," said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian and US delegations are scheduled to meet on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia following Russia-US talks there a day earlier on a limited Black Sea ceasefire proposal that Washington hopes will open the way for broader peace negotiations.

Spot silver gained 1.8 per cent to $33.59 an ounce, platinum added 0.8 per cent to $980.80 and palladium added 1.1 per cent to $961.60.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

