Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold rises Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,790

Gold rises Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,790

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,310

Gold

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,310 | (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,790 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,310.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,790.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,940.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,310.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,460.

More From This Section

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 78,120, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 91,600

Gold

Gold prices up by Rs 700 to Rs 79, 400 per 10 gm; silver mounts Rs 1,300

Gold

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 77,340, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 89,400

silver trading silver investment

Silver prices tumble to 3-week low at Rs 90,900; gold slips to Rs 78,700

wheat,agriculture

Govt to sell 2.5 MT of FCI wheat under OMSS till Mar 2025 to check prices

 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 90,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,400.
 
US gold prices steadied on Wednesday as markets awaited more jobs data and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for further clarity on the US rate outlook.
 
Spot gold held its ground at $2,640.42 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.2 per cent lower to $2,662.50.
 
Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $30.96 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.6 per cent to $947.45 and palladium shed 0.5 per cent to $967.58.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold

Gold prices inch higher on Fed rate optimism with US data due in December

Gold, Gold Coin

Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 77,340; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 90,900

Stock market

Markets Today: S&P & Nasdaq at record; Nikkei; Rajputana Biodiesel listing

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices drop 1% after four sessions of gains as US dollar strengthens

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 91,400

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyWorld Chess Championship LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon