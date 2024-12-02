Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 91,400

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 91,400

The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,490

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,990 | Credit: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,990 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,490.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,990.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,140.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,490.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,640.

More From This Section

wheat,agriculture

Govt to sell 2.5 MT of FCI wheat under OMSS till Mar 2025 to check prices

Gold

Gold climbs Rs 10 to Rs 77,520, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 89,400

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices rebound as dollar weakens ahead of key US inflation data

Gold

Gold falls Rs 10, silver declines Rs 100; yellow metal trading at 77,230

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold falls Rs 10, silver declines Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,540

 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,400. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,900.
 
US gold prices slipped on Monday, snapping a four-session rally as the dollar firmed, while market participants awaited key US economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook. 
 
Spot gold fell 0.7 per cent to $2,633.86 per ounce, as of 0047 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.9 per cent lower to $2,656.40.
 
Spot silver shed 0.7 per cent to $30.40 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4 per cent to $942.25 and palladium fell 0.8 per cent to 971.21
 
(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 78,120, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 91,600

Gold

Gold prices up by Rs 700 to Rs 79, 400 per 10 gm; silver mounts Rs 1,300

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold to trade choppy amid war tensions; Sharekhan suggests 'Buy on dips'

Gold

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 77,340, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 89,400

silver trading silver investment

Silver prices tumble to 3-week low at Rs 90,900; gold slips to Rs 78,700

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon