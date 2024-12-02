Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices drop 1% after four sessions of gains as US dollar strengthens

Gold prices drop 1% after four sessions of gains as US dollar strengthens

The dollar index gained 0.5 per cent, on track for its best day in over a week, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Spot gold was down 0.9 per cent to $2,630.99 per ounce, as of 0906 GMT. | Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold dropped 1 per cent on Monday, ending a four-session winning streak, weighed down by a robust US dollar, as investors eyed upcoming economic data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials for clues on the future of US interest rates.

Spot gold was down 0.9 per cent to $2,630.99 per ounce, as of 0906 GMT. It was down 1 per cent earlier in the session.

US gold futures fell 1.01 per cent to $2,653.80.

The dollar index gained 0.5 per cent, on track for its best day in over a week, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

 

"Some of the comments of President-elect Donald Trump towards the BRICS countries not to move away from the US dollar are supporting the dollar and moderately weighing on the gold prices today," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Trump on Saturday called on BRICS nations to pledge not to establish or endorse an alternative currency to the US dollar, warning of 100 per cent tariffs for non-compliance.

More From This Section

silver trading silver investment

Silver prices tumble to 3-week low at Rs 90,900; gold slips to Rs 78,700

wheat,agriculture

Govt to sell 2.5 MT of FCI wheat under OMSS till Mar 2025 to check prices

Gold

Gold climbs Rs 10 to Rs 77,520, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 89,400

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices rebound as dollar weakens ahead of key US inflation data

Gold

Gold falls Rs 10, silver declines Rs 100; yellow metal trading at 77,230

Bullion fell over 3 per cent in November, its steepest monthly drop since September 2023, amid fears that Trump's tariff plans could prolong higher interest rates.

The ongoing slowdown in US economic activity is expected to prompt further Fed rate cuts in December, boosting investment demand and driving gold to $2,900/oz by mid-2025, Staunovo added.

Major brokerages maintain their expectation of a 25 basis-point Fed rate cut in December, following PCE price index data aligning with market forecasts on Wednesday.

Key US economic events this week include job openings data, ADP employment report and non-farm payrolls. Speeches from Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, will also draw attention.

"Gold's perceived status as a safe haven asset could continue to support demand - given ongoing policy uncertainty that could negatively impact the global economy, as well as various geopolitical tensions - along with purchases by central banks," NAB analysts said in a note.

Elsewhere, spot silver shed 1.3 per cent to $30.22 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4 per cent to $941.70 and palladium dropped 1.1 per cent to $967.49.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 91,400

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 78,120, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 91,600

Gold

Gold prices up by Rs 700 to Rs 79, 400 per 10 gm; silver mounts Rs 1,300

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold to trade choppy amid war tensions; Sharekhan suggests 'Buy on dips'

Gold

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 77,340, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 89,400

Topics : Gold Prices US Dollar Dollar rise Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon