Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 77,340; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 90,900

Price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,340

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,490

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,340 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,890.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,340.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,490.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,890.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,040.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 90,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,400.
 
Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by growing expectations of a US interest rate cut this month, as focus shifted to upcoming economic data for additional insights. 
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,642.42 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT, after falling as much as 1 per cent.
 
Spot silver added 0.3 per cent to $30.60 per ounce, platinum steadied at $946.60 and palladium rose 0.5 per cent to $985.86.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

