Gold, silver price today: Gold slips below ₹1.50 lakh, silver falls sharply
At the time of writing, the MCX gold contract was trading ₹2,031 lower at ₹1,47,278
Ramveer Singh Gurjar New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Gold and silver futures opened lower on Friday, tracking weakness in both domestic and international markets. At the time of writing, gold futures in the domestic market were trading near ₹1.47 lakh per 10 gram, while silver futures were around ₹2.31 lakh per kg.
In the international market too, gold and silver futures were trading with losses.
Gold turns cheaper
Gold futures began the day on a weak note. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the benchmark August gold contract opened ₹2,134 lower at ₹1,47,175 per 10 gram. The previous close was ₹1,49,309.
At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹2,031 lower at ₹1,47,278. It touched an intraday high of ₹1,47,737 and a low of ₹1,47,040. Gold futures have touched a high of ₹1,80,779 so far this year.
Also Read
Silver also slips
Silver futures also opened weak. On the MCX, the benchmark July silver contract opened ₹5,201 lower at ₹2,32,371 per kg. The previous close was ₹2,37,572.
At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹6,493 lower at ₹2,31,079. It touched an intraday high of ₹2,33,166 and a low of ₹2,30,621. Silver futures have touched a high of ₹4,20,048 per kg so far this year.
Gold, silver weak in global market
In the international market, gold and silver futures were also trading lower. On Comex, gold opened at $4,231.20 per ounce, against the previous close of $4,245.90 per ounce. At the time of writing, it was trading $63.40 lower at $4,182.50 per ounce. Gold has touched a high of $5,586.20 per ounce so far this year.
Comex silver futures opened at $65.78 per ounce, compared with the previous close of $66.31 per ounce. At the time of writing, it was trading $1.88 lower at $64.43 per ounce. Silver has touched a high of $121.79 per ounce so far this year.
|MCX
|Open
|Previous close
|LTP
|Gold
|₹1,47,175
|₹1,49,309
|₹1,47,278
|Silver
|₹2,32,371
|₹2,37,572
|₹2,31,079
|Comex
|Open
|Previous close
|LTP
|Gold
|$4,231.20
|$4,245.90
|$4,182.50
|Silver
|$65.78
|$66.31
|$64.43
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 11:24 AM IST