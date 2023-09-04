Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 60,220 per 10g

The price of 24-carat gold remained stable during Monday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,220, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices were also unchanged; 1 kg of the precious metal was selling at Rs 76,900.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,200.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,220.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,370, Rs 60,220, and Rs 60,490, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,200.





Gold firmed on Monday, buoyed by hopes the Federal Reserve would take a pause from interest rate hikes this year after U.S. data showed a jump in unemployment rate, but bullion held below last session's one-month highs on a strong dollar. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,350, Rs 55,200, and Rs 55,450, respectively.

Spot gold gained 0.2% to $1,941.89 per ounce by 0127 GMT, after climbing to as high as $1,952.79 on Friday. U.S.

gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,967.90.

The US dollar stood not far from its recent near-three-month highs, making gold less attractive for overseas buyers. U.S. markets will be closed for a holiday on Monday.

US job growth picked up in August, but the unemployment rate jumped to 3.8% and wage gains moderated, data showed on Friday.



(With inputs from Reuters)