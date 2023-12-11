Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 62,350 per 10g

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged during early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,350, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was also unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,000.

The price of 22-carat gold remained stable, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,150.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,350.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,500, Rs 62,350, and Rs 62,890, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,150.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,300, Rs 57,150, and Rs 57,650, respectively.

US gold steadied on Monday after a sharp decline in the previous session, as investors looked forward to several major central bank meetings and US inflation data release this week for further direction.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,005.85 per ounce as of 0038 GMT, after dropping about 3.3 per cent last week in its worst week in more than two months. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $2,021.90.

Physical gold dealers in India increased discounts to seven-month highs last week to lure customers as record local prices hurt demand.

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $23.25 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.5 per cent to $918.88 and palladium climbed 0.3 per cent to $950.13 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,000.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 78,000.



(with inputs from Reuters)