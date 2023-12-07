Gold falls Rs 440, silver crashes Rs 300, yellow metal selling at Rs 62,670

The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 440 during early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,670, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver dipped Rs 300, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,200.

The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 400, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,450.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62.670.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,820, Rs 62,670, and Rs 63,440, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,450.





US gold prices rose on Thursday, as signs of a cooling US labour market supported bets of an interest rate cut early next year, while traders also awaited key jobs print due later in the day that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve's trajectory.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,027.12 per ounce by 0159 GMT. In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,600, Rs 57,450, and Rs 58,150, respectively.

US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $2,044.10.

Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $23.79 per ounce, while platinum dropped 0.3 per cent to $887.40 and palladium edged 0.1 per cent lower to $942.40 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 78,200.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 81,000.

(with inputs from Reuters)