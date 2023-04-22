Gold unchanged at Rs 61,150, silver price declines Rs 700 to Rs 76,900

Gold price was unchanged during Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,150, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices fell Rs 700 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,900.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat remained unchanged at Rs 56,050.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,150.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,300, Rs 61,200, and Rs 61,150, respectively.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,050.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,200, Rs 55,100, and Rs 56,500, respectively.