The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) on Friday said it alerted the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) about reports of the alleged use of Rhenium- and Iridium-based alloys to increase gold's weight, and urged the industry and consumers to remain vigilant.

"While there have been media reports from certain quarters regarding the possible misuse of materials such as Rhenium and Iridium in gold, we want to assure the entire jewellery industry and all gold buyers that there is absolutely no reason to panic. The Bureau of Indian Standards is treating the matter with utmost seriousness," GJC Chairman Rajesh Rokde said in a statement.

According to media reports, Rhenium- and Iridium-based alloys were allegedly used to increase gold's weight without a corresponding increase in purity.

GJC appealed to all jewellers and consumers to immediately report any instance of suspected adulteration, fraudulent activity or malpractice.

"Such complaints can be lodged with GJC as well as directly with the Bureau of Indian Standards, enabling prompt investigation and necessary action," Rokde said.

He said every jeweller must undertake stringent quality control checks of gold procured from manufacturers, wholesalers and suppliers and keep consumer service as the top priority.

He advised buyers not to fall prey to lower making charge offers and to purchase gold only from trusted retailers.

Consumers should also verify hallmark details through the BIS Care App and insist on GST-paid invoices, said Rokde.

"We remain committed to protecting the interests of both the industry and consumers. Any proven case of adulteration or malpractice will be strongly pursued with the appropriate authorities, and strict action should be taken against anyone found manufacturing, supplying or using such materials for fraudulent purposes," he said.

GJC Vice Chairman Avinash Gupta said isolated reports or rumours should not be allowed to undermine consumer confidence in the gems and jewellery sector.

"We encourage all jewellers to strengthen internal quality control processes and ensure complete compliance and transparency with BIS hallmarking regulations. Consumers, on their part, should purchase jewellery only from reputable jewellers, obtain proper invoices and verify hallmark credentials before making a purchase," he added.