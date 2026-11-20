Disclaimer: This article is written by Carsten Menke, Head of Next Generation Research, Julius Baer. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised. Flows are dominating fundamentals in the industrial and precious metal markets, putting broad-based pressure on prices since the start of the week. Speculative traders and trend followers in the futures markets appear to be parting with their positions as they fear further interest rate increases by the Flows are dominating fundamentals in the industrial and precious metal markets, putting broad-based pressure on prices since the start of the week. Speculative traders and trend followers in the futures markets appear to be parting with their positions as they fear further interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve and an even stronger US dollar.

Since we expect inflationary pressure in the US to soften, the US dollar should weaken, and investors should return to the metal markets. We stick to our established views for now. Buying opportunities could open up for silver and copper should prices fall further.

There has been broad-based pressure in the metal markets during the past few days. Gold and silver are down around 3 per cent and 7 per cent since the start of the week, while aluminium and copper have lost about the same. Since these metals belong to very different corners of the commodity universe, the moves seem much more driven by flows than fundamentals.

Our view on US monetary policy remains unchanged: Inflationary pressure in the US should soften on the back of easing energy prices, allowing the Federal Reserve to be less aggressive than currently expected.

Looking ahead to 2027, a shift in expectations towards fewer or no interest rate hikes should weigh on the US dollar while luring investors back into the metal markets. As a result, gold and silver prices should start to recover.

For now, we remain Constructive on gold and Neutral on silver. A buying opportunity might be opening up for silver should prices fall towards or below USD 45 per ounce and the gold/silver ratio at the same time rise towards or above 85.

Since copper is much less of a monetary metal than gold and silver, its price performance does not depend that strongly on the outlook for US monetary policy.

Our long-term view on copper is unchanged. We still see the market at risk of slipping into a structural deficit. While initially based on insufficient supplies, our conviction in long-term demand growth has increased. Copper is an electrification enabler, with demand increasingly being driven by technologies such as electric vehicles, clean energy, and related on-grid battery storage systems.

Artificial intelligence is adding to this trend, but it is not driving it. We stay Neutral for now, waiting for prices to find a bottom. Prices trading below USD 13,000 per tonne could be considered an attractive longer-term entry point. Selling by investors remains the biggest short-term risk for all of the metals, again stressing the dominance of flows over fundamentals at the moment.