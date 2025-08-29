Friday, August 29, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / All companies will be Bitcoin treasuries, says Blockstream CEO Adam Back

All companies will be Bitcoin treasuries, says Blockstream CEO Adam Back

Speaking to a global audience of investors and industry leaders, Back predicted that in the near future, most companies will hold Bitcoin as a central part of their treasury strategy

Bitcoin

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At the forefront of cryptocurrency innovation, Adam Back, co-founder and CEO of Blockstream, delivered a bold forecast on the future of corporate finance during the Bitcoin Asia Conference 2025. Speaking to a global audience of investors and industry leaders, Back predicted that in the near future, most companies will hold Bitcoin as a central part of their treasury strategy.
 
“Eventually, all companies are going to be Bitcoin treasuries,” Back said during his address to industry leaders.
 
The conference, held from August 28 to 29 in Hong Kong and organised by Bitcoin Magazine, brought together some of the most influential voices in the crypto space. Notable speakers included Dominik Weil, Abel Seow, Yat Siu, Eric Wall, Stephan Livera, Kevin Zhang, Ethan Vera, JP Richardson, Michael Wu, Louis Liu, Aaron van Wirdum, Eric Trump, Balaji Srinivasan, Changpeng Zhao, and Mark Moss.
 

Bitcoin as a corporate treasury asset

Back—best known for inventing the Hashcash proof-of-work algorithm cited by Satoshi Nakamoto in the original Bitcoin whitepaper—remains confident in Bitcoin’s long-term role in both business and finance. He argued that the most effective way for companies to outperform Bitcoin is to integrate it directly into their financial strategies.
 
“The only way for a company to match or even outperform Bitcoin,” he explained, “is to buy Bitcoin and use capital markets to increase Bitcoin per share. Operate your core business, reinvest profits to buy more Bitcoin, and use additional profits to grow your products and services.”

Also Read

Bitcoin

Bitcoin shows resilience, ETH eyes $5k on options expiry; Cronos outshines

crypto market today

Bitcoin dives, Ethereum slides: What's behind the crypto sell-off?

Cryptocurrency

Dovish Powell sends Ethereum to fresh all-time high; what's next for ETH?

Bitcoin

Crypto markets hold breath as investors await Powell's Jackson Hole speech

Bitcoin

Crypto market on edge: BTC, ETH fight to hold gains amid ETF outflows

 
He concluded, “From that perspective, I believe companies will eventually become Bitcoin treasury companies.” 

Bitcoin market snapshot

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s most widely held cryptocurrency, is currently in a consolidation phase after reaching an all-time high of $124,457 on August 14, 2025. Last check, BTC was trading around $110,121, approximately 11.5 per cent below its peak, with a 24-hour trading volume of ₹60.95 billion.
 
The flagship digital asset’s market capitalisation stands at ₹42.19 trillion, firmly maintaining its position as the largest cryptocurrency by the marketcap in the world.

More From This Section

Bitcoin

Crypto confidence in India hinges on security, not just returns: CoinSwitch

Bitcoin

Bitcoin struggles below $114k as crypto markets recalibrate: What's next?

Bitcoin, Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Bitcoin price tops 124k to hit new peak as Fed easing hopes lift sentiment

Image

Bitcoin surges above $117k as Trump's 401(k) order sparks altcoin rally

cryptocurrency, crypto

Ethereum leads altcoin rally amid shifting crypto winds: Binance Research

Topics : Bitcoin trading bitcoin price cryptocurrency bitcoin cryptocurrencies crypto trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon