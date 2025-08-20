Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Crypto confidence in India hinges on security, not just returns: CoinSwitch

Sixty per cent of respondents expressed positive sentiment towards crypto investments, while 20 per cent felt negative and another 20 per cent remained neutral

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Security remains the foremost concern for Indian crypto investors despite growing optimism in the market, reveals a recent survey by crypto platform CoinSwitch. Over the past year, two high-profile cyberattacks on major Indian exchanges have shaken investor confidence, with CoinDCX losing more than $44 million in July this year and WazirX facing a $230 million breach last year. These incidents have exposed vulnerabilities that continue to cloud India’s crypto landscape.
 
The survey, titled Crypto Safety Pulse: 2025, captured insights from nearly 3,000 active crypto investors across the country. "Nearly one-third of respondents believe that enhanced security measures would significantly boost their confidence and sense of safety in the market," the survey said.
 
 
Sixty per cent of respondents expressed positive sentiment towards crypto investments, while 20 per cent felt negative and another 20 per cent remained neutral.
 
Among the investors who shared favorable views on crypto investments, nearly 45.9 per cent cited high returns as a reason, and nearly one in three pointed to long-term potential. However, only 8.2 per cent credited 'secure platforms' as the reason for their confidence, revealing a gap between belief in crypto itself and belief in crypto platforms, the survey highlighted.
 
Regardless of their sentiment—whether positive, neutral, or negative—the common thread was clear: security matters as much as returns, and investor expectations are evolving beyond just low fees and features.
 
Among respondents who felt unsure or negative about crypto, over 33.9 per cent attributed their concern to security risks. Other concerns included past negative experiences (25.9 per cent) and poor redressal mechanisms (19.9 per cent). Among neutral investors, the top reasons for hesitation included security worries (16.4 per cent), volatility (25.3 per cent), and limited understanding (30.5 per cent), suggesting even those on the fence are wary of risk and safety.  When asked what would make them feel safer while investing in crypto, the most sought-after safety feature was a recovery program in case of a hack, selected by 25.8 per cent of respondents. This option outweighed others, such as independent audits or 24/7 customer support.
 
India’s crypto adoption story, according to Ashish Singhal, Co-founder of CoinSwitch, will be driven as much by trust as by innovation. “This survey confirms what we’ve long believed: users expect platforms to deliver not just profits but also security, accountability, and clear redressal. That’s the foundation for the next phase of growth,” Singhal added.
 

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

