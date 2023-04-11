Bitcoin climbs to 10-month high of $30,000 as rate hike worries ease



For the past three weeks, the crypto token was stuck in the range of $26,500 and $29,400. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, hit $30,000 on Tuesday for the first time since June 2022. In 2023 alone, Bitcoin has gained 80 per cent, data from coinmarketcap showed.



"The surge may be attributed to investors' positive outlook on the upcoming US inflation data, anticipating it might have an impact on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy," said Edul Patel CEO and co-founder of crypto platform Mudrex. "As expected, Bitcoin has entered an early bull phase by breaching the $30,000 mark for the first time since June 2022. The crypto market cap is at a whopping $1.23 trillion mark with BTC and ETH leading the effort. The combined effect of the Shanghai Ethereum upgrade, Bitcoin halving, and other macroeconomic factors are currently driving the momentum in the crypto market," said Shivam Thakral, CEO of crypto exchange BuyUcoin.



The crypto industry is undergoing intense scrutiny in the US. Coinbase received a notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) declaring its intention to bring an enforcement action. Earlier, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Binance founder Changpeng Zhao for alleged violations of derivatives regulations. Ethereum, the second biggest crypto token, was trading at $1,921 on Tuesday.

Also Read Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023 RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8% RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5% Crypto wrap: Market in green but Fed announcement to keep volatility high Bitcoin touches high end of recent range; Dogecoin extends gain Crypto wrap: Market trading flat amid regulatory crackdown on Binance FTX founder Bankman-Fried charged with paying $40 million bribe to China Crypto exchange Binance, its CEO sued by CFTC over US regulatory violations



Moreover, the central banks are also seen reaching the peak of their rate hike cycle. The collapse of banks has also increased the chances of a pause in a rate hike by the Fed. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), last week, kept the benchmark interest rate, repo rate, unchanged at 6.5 per cent. However, the market has been seeing a rally since the collapse of three US banks as it revived the narrative that digital tokens offer a more attractive alternative to fiat currency and traditional finance.



The software update, Shapella, will let market players redeem their "staked ether" - coins they have deposited and locked up on the network over the past three years in return for interest. Investors are also eagerly anticipating a major revamp to the Ethereum blockchain this week, which will allow them to gain access to more than $33 billion of ether currency.



"Bitcoin's new resistance level is now at $30,500, while its support level has been established at $29,200," said Patel. However, as Bitcoin surges to a 10-month high, Thakral said that it might be followed by a pullback.

"As we approach Bitcoin halving which is due in May 2024, we can expect the BTC price to rise further," said Om Malviya, president of blockchain adoption firm Tezos India.

