Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Bitcoin hits record high as traders bet on Trump's win in election

Bitcoin hits record high as traders bet on Trump's win in election

(A) Democrat win would have felt like a short term nail in the coffin," he said. "Probably not the case long term but the market is placing high importance on it." Smaller cryptocurrency ether also

Bitcoin

Edison Research projected, and though the race remained too early to call financial markets. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bitcoin surged to a record high in Asian trade as investors leaned towards Donald Trump winning the US presidential election.
The world's biggest cryptocurrency rose 7per cent to $75,060, topping March's peak, with the prospect of Trump's return to the White House seen ushering in a softer line on cryptocurrency regulation. 
Republican Trump won 15 states while Democrat Kamala Harris captured seven states and Washington, D.C., Edison Research projected, and though the race remained too early to call financial markets began moving in the Asia session to price a victory for the former president. 
Matthew Dibb, chief investment officer at cryptocurrency asset manager Astronaut Capital, said markets expected a change in attitude at the US Securities and Exchange Commission to remove a choke point for crypto innovation and speculation. 
 
"(A) Democrat win would have felt like a short term nail in the coffin," he said. "Probably not the case long term but the market is placing high importance on it." Smaller cryptocurrency ether also jumped 7.5per cent but at $2,593 remained well below its 2021 high of $4,867.

Also Read

Bitcoin

Bitcoin touches $65,000 mark on Powell pivot, streak of ETF flows

crypto news

Crypto markets rebound on Tuesday amid global equity market recovery

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 550 pts, reclaims 80,000; Nifty tests 24,400; IT leads

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind Pharma up 6% as PAT rises 29%, margins up 220 bps in Q2FY25

US election, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

US elections result 2024 LIVE: Battlegrounds too early to call; Trump bags Iowa, Ohio

Topics : Bitcoin prices crypto trading Donald Trump US Election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon