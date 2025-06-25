Crypto market update: Here's how Bitcoin, Ethereum, others are faring today

The crypto markets were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, with the flagship digital asset, Bitcoin (BTC), holding firmly above the $106,000 level after briefly dipping to the $106,000 mark. Market analysts believe that the dovish comments from the US Fed on recession and rate cuts have boosted market sentiment, contributing to the bullish momentum.
Last checked, Bitcoin was trading at around $106,281.90, higher by 1.21 per cent, with a trading volume of $48.88 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has fluctuated in the range of $104,740.24 to $106,826.95. Its market capitalisation stood at $2.11 trillion. ALSO READ | Bulls take charge as Bitcoin reclaims $106k: What's driving crypto markets?
Experts weigh in
Bitcoin, Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange, said, is consolidating near $106,000 after breaking out from a mid-term descending structure. A move above $107,500, Sehgal believes, may push it toward $110,000–112,000. If $106,000 fails, support lies at $105,500 and $104,000.
"Structure shows higher highs and higher lows, with whales accumulating and long-term holders steady," said Sehgal. She believes that institutional interest remains strong, and added, "Macro drivers leading the markets include easing geopolitical tensions, a nearly 14 per cent drop in oil, and falling inflation. Metaplanet added $517M to BTC treasury."
Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, on the other hand, believes that bulls have regained control as the flagship cryptocurrency holds above $106,800, extending its upward momentum. On-chain data shows a spike in Taker Buy volume, which tracks the total volume of buy orders, indicating that aggressive market participants are stepping in with conviction.
"Moreover, dovish comments from the Fed on recession and rate cuts have boosted market sentiment, contributing to the bullish momentum. If buying pressure sustains, BTC could break above the $108,000 resistance. Meanwhile, support stands at $104,400, providing a strong base for further upside," said Patel.
Ethereum, other altcoins trade higher
Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, recovered from $2,160 and is now holding above $2,440. Last checked, it was trading at $2,433.10, up 0.86 per cent. ETH has fluctuated between $2,379.57 and $2,481.22 over the past 24 hours.
Sehgal noted that Ethereum’s immediate resistance is placed at $2,480–2,520, while support lies at $2,320–2,360. The breakout target for Ethereum is placed near the $2,650–2,800 levels.
The gains extended to other major cryptocurrencies as well. Among them, Hyperliquid (HYPE) was trading higher by 1.77 per cent, Solana (SOL) was up 1.2 per cent, and Binance Coin (BNB) traded higher by 0.47 per cent.