Monday, June 16, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Crypto market update: Here's how Bitcoin, Ethereum, others are faring today

Crypto market update: Here's how Bitcoin, Ethereum, others are faring today

Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship digital asset, held firmly above the $106,400 level after briefly dipping to $103,200.

Bitcoin price today

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also showing strength. (Photo: Bloomberg)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bitcoin price today, Monday, June 16, 2025: The crypto markets were showing signs of recovery after a recent correction attributed to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship digital asset, held firmly above the $106,400 level after briefly dipping to $103,200. Market analysts noted that investor confidence remains favourable, driven by consistent institutional inflows through Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).
 
As of 10:45 AM on Monday, June 16, 2025, Bitcoin was trading at around $106,429.95, up 0.81 per cent. Over the past 24 hours, BTC moved within a range of $104,519.88 to $106,477.76, with a trading volume of $40.14 billion. Its market capitalisation stood at $2.11 trillion, retaining its position as the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, according to CoinMarketCap.
 

Expert weigh in 

Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange, remains optimistic on the outlook of the flagship currency, citing that the ETF inflows continue to remain strong. Sehgal highlighted Metaplanet’s plans to acquire 210,000 BTC through a $5.4 billion equity raise. Meanwhile, MicroStrategy continues to hold a substantial 582,000 BTC on its balance sheet.
 
Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, also echoed similar views and said that investor sentiment has improved significantly due to strong institutional buying through ETFs. Patel further noted comments from Michael Saylor, who has hinted at further Bitcoin purchases despite broader geopolitical risks. "On-chain data supports this confidence, showing stable exchange netflows, indicating that most investors are not looking to exit positions."
 
If Bitcoin holds above $106,000, Patel anticipates a move towards $108,500, while placing support near the $103,500 level. Sehgal, on the other hand, identifies key resistance in the $106,750–$107,500 zone. A breakout could open a path to $110,000. However, she cautioned that a drop below $104,000 could trigger a retest of $103,200 or even $100,000.

Also Read

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

RBI Guv flags crypto concerns, says it may hamper financial stability

cryptocurrency, crypto

Tariff tensions shake crypto markets as Bitcoin dips to lowest in week

Image

Royalty to sovereign wealth funds, everyone is buying Bitcoin: Eric Trump

cryptocurrency, crypto

Bitcoin consolidates near $108,800 levels as traders await breakout signals

cryptocurrencies

Crypto market update: Here's how Bitcoin, Ethereum, others are faring today

Ethereum gains alongside BTC

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also showing strength. It was last seen trading at $2,580.37, up 1.71 per cent. ETH has fluctuated between $2,493.20 and $2,580.15 over the past 24 hours.
 
Sehgal noted that Ethereum’s immediate resistance lies at $2,620, while support is placed at $2,500. A sustained break above $2,620 could push ETH towards the $2,720–$2,880 range. Conversely, a fall below $2,500 could trigger further declines to the $2,440–$2,350 region.

Altcoins trade higher

Several other major cryptocurrencies were trading higher. Hyperliquid (HYPE) saw a gain of 8 per cent, while Solana (SOL) was up 7.50 per cent. Cardano (ADA) rose by 2 per cent, Ripple (XRP) advanced by 1.38 per cent, and Binance Coin (BNB) gained 0.7 per cent, reflecting overall bullish sentiment across the altcoin space.
 

Top trading cryptocurrencies

According to CoinMarketCap, the top actively traded cryptocurrencies included Solana (SOL), Bitcoin (BTC), Seraph (SERAPH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Polyhedra Network (ZKJ), reflecting strong market interest in both major tokens and emerging names.
 

More From This Section

Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, crypto

Crypto's new trend: Publicly traded companies buying bunches of bitcoin

WazirX

Singapore court rejects restructuring plan of WazirX parent Zettai

cryptocurrency, crypto

Bitcoin pauses around record high levels; Ethereum, Cordano blaze ahead

Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, crypto

Bitcoin tops $111,000 for first time as US optimism lifts cryptocurrencies

Donald Trump, cryptocurrency, Bitcoin

Crypto industry once saw Trump as ally, now fears his profit-first approach

Topics : cryptocurrencies Bitcoin prices Bitcoin trading crypto trading Ripple cryptocurrency bitcoin cryptocurrencies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeMHT CET 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon