Crypto wrap: Market in the red, total m-cap falls to $1.1 trillion



Experts said that there are several factors behind the fall in prices. The crypto markets have been trading in the red for the last one week. Bitcoin, the largest crypto token by market cap, was down 9.39 per cent and was trading at $26,360, according to data on coinmarketcap.com. The total market cap has fallen from $1.2 trillion last week to $1.10 trillion on Friday.



"Multiple factors are being speculated as the reasons behind the fall in prices, including increasing network congestion, rising transaction fees, and even an incorrectly tagged US Government wallet dumping a large position in a huge sell order on Wednesday," said Parth Chaturvedi, investments lead at CoinSwitch Ventures. Alankar Saxena, CTO and co-founder of crypto platform Mudrex, said that the factors included Binance pausing withdrawals for some time and Bitcoin fees having decreased after days of surging prices, leading to a delayed selling from market participants and an ongoing banking crisis in the US.



"Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, followed a similar pattern, dropping nearly 5% below the $1800 level," said the research team of the crypto trading platform CoinDCX. During the week, the prices of crypto tokens dropped sharply after news broke of the US government selling 9.8K BTC worth $277 million.

However, experts were also positive about the holdings of crypto among investors. Chaturvedi said that there is a cautious overhang across the market.