Bitcoin based-memecoin 'PePe' surge seen driving Binance anxiety

The oldest cryptocurrency blockchain is being clogged up by a recent spate of Bitcoin-based memecoins such as Pepe, driving up transaction fees and renewing concern about the largest digital-asset trading platform.

Memecoins such as Pepe have surged in value in recent weeks as speculative traders seek to capitalize on massive price moves on the coins, which often trade at less than one cent, while market bellwethers such as Bitcoin no longer produce such outsized gains. Many of the tokens are being minted on the Bitcoin network for the first time after the recent launch of a protocol known as Ordinals that allows the digital artifacts such as NFTs to be carried on the original crypto blockchain.

Binance halted withdrawals of Bitcoin twice in less than 12 hours on Sunday, citing congestion on the network. The exchange, which is embroiled in a fight with US regulators, said higher fees have been applied to pending transactions so they get picked up by Bitcoin miners — the computer rigs that operate the network.