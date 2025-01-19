Business Standard

Sunday, January 19, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / $TRUMP meme coin nears $6 bn in market value ahead of Jan 20 inauguration

$TRUMP meme coin nears $6 bn in market value ahead of Jan 20 inauguration

Trump plans to issue an executive order prioritising cryptocurrency, establish a Bitcoin reserve, and create a crypto advisory council to reduce regulatory hurdles

Donald Trump,Trump

Donald Trump is set to take oath as the US President on January 20. (Photo: PTI)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Donald Trump has unveiled his latest venture into the cryptocurrency market with the launch of $TRUMP, a meme coin celebrating his presidential election victory and inauguration on January 20. The coin has surged more than 300 per cent, trading just below $29 as of 10:15 am EST Saturday, and achieving a market cap of $5.81 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.
 
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Friday, Donald Trump announced, "My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW." He also shared a link to purchase the meme coin. 
Trump meme coin
(Photo: X/@realDonaldTrump)
 
 
The token, developed on the Solana blockchain, debuted with a supply of 200 million coins, with plans to expand to 1 billion over the next three years. An affiliate of the Trump Organisation, CIC Digital LLC, and Delaware-based Fight Fight Fight LLC hold 80 per cent of the unreleased supply, earning revenue from trading activity, according to a report in Forbes.

Also Read

World Economic Forum 2022 Davos, world economic forum, world economic forum 2022

India Inc top leaders to attend Davos summit amid Trump tariff threats

US flag, USA

Here's all you need about oligarchy and whether US is poised to become one

Iran, Iran flag

Blackouts in Iran leave industry in tatters ahead of Donald Trump's return

TikTok

US TikTok users lose access to app; Trump likely to give 90-day reprieve

US Capitol, Washington DC

Flags at US Capitol to be flown full mast on Donald Trump's swearing-in

 
Despite disclaimers on the coin’s website that it is “not intended to be” an investment opportunity or connected to Trump’s political campaign, crypto enthusiasts have flocked to buy it. Trading volume reached $6.64 billion as of Saturday morning.
 

A crypto-friendly presidency

 
Trump’s pro-crypto stance has fuelled market optimism. His victory has driven Bitcoin to new heights, surpassing $100,000 shortly after the November 2024 election. The global crypto market added $1.8 trillion in 2024, including $1 trillion since Trump’s election, per CoinGecko.
 
Trump plans to issue an executive order prioritising cryptocurrency, establish a Bitcoin reserve, and create a crypto advisory council to reduce regulatory hurdles. These policies pushed Bitcoin’s price past $105,000 on Friday, marking its highest value in nearly a month.
 
The $TRUMP coin adds to Trump’s merchandise portfolio, which includes luxury watches, silver coins, limited-edition sneakers, and NFT cards. His ventures have reportedly generated millions, including $7.2 million from NFT licensing fees.
 

Trump inauguration on Jan 20

 
Donald Trump is set to take oath as the US President on January 20. He arrived in Washington Saturday evening to celebrate with family, supporters and political allies ahead of his second inauguration, a triumphant return for the Republican four years after he departed the city under the shadow of an attack by his supporters on the Capitol. It will be the first time since President Ronald Reagan took the oath of office in 1985 for his second term that the ceremony will be moved inside the US Capitol.

More From This Section

Bitcoin

Bitcoin surpasses $100,000 amid possible early crypto action by Trump

Bitcoin

BlackRock's Bitcoin fund becomes 'greatest launch in ETF history'

Bitcoin

Bitcoin sees weekly decline over Fed policy outlook, 1st since Trump's win

Bitcoin

Bitcoin at all-time high for 2nd consecutive day, traders eye $110,000 mark

Bitcoin

Bitcoin surges to record high above $106,000 on strategic reserve hopes

Topics : Donald Trump memes cryptocurrencies crypto trading bitcoin exchanges United States Trump Inauguration 2025 BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon