Ficci furniture mission explores collaboration with Singapore businesses

Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (Ficci) furniture industry mission has explored new avenues for collaboration with furniture businesses in Singapore as a market outreach programme. "This mission is an important milestone in deepening the relationship between the Indian and Singaporean furniture industries," Ficci Furniture Committee Chair Rudra Chatterjee, who led the industry delegation to the city state, said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We are excited to explore new avenues for collaboration, which can drive growth and prosperity in both markets," he said after interaction with the Singapore Furniture Industries Council (SFIC) on Wednesday.

"The collaboration opportunities between SFIC and Ficci present exciting opportunities in areas like sustainability, design and market expansion," SFIC President Phua Boon Huat said after hosting a roundtable and B2B meetings.

"We are happy to welcome the Ficci delegation to Singapore, building on recent high-level engagements between our two countries and SFIC's business mission to India last August.

"It is also encouraging to see some of our members already active in India, further strengthening ties," he said.

"We look forward to deepening these partnerships for mutual growth and sustainable development," said Phua as he welcomed the Ficci delegation.

The roundtable, supported by a state-led business promotion agency Enterprise Singapore, explored opportunities for collaboration to support the growth of the furniture industry in both nations.

The initiative aims to strengthen the partnership between India and Singapore, ensuring mutual benefits for their economies through enhanced business relationships and trade.

In 2023, Ficci signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SFIC to enhance bilateral trade in the furniture and lifestyle sectors.

High Commissioner of India to Singapore Dr Shilpak Ambule also interacted with the Ficci mission at the High Commission complex.

The timing of this business mission coincides with the third edition of FIND-Design Fair Asia, taking place from September 26-28, 2024.

FIND serves as one of the key marketplaces for furniture, interiors, and design. The delegation visited the fair, with an eye towards fostering international connections and exploring emerging design trends, said a Ficci release.

The Ficci delegation comprises prominent leaders in the Indian furniture industry, including Andre Eckholt, Co-Chair, Ficci Furniture Committee, and Managing Director of Hettich India Pvt Ltd; Virendra Singh Ranawat, Co-Chair, Ficci Furniture Committee and Co-Founder and CEO, Wooden Street; Kunal Giani, Managing Director, Sarva Foam; Kapil Agarwal, Group CEO, Obeetee and Manor & Mews; Venkataramana Gorti, Managing Director and Country Head, Homag India; Satish Kumar Sharma, President, Sales & Marketing, Featherlite Furniture; Niraj Sethia, Managing Director, Sethia Handicrafts; and Mousumi Ghose, Deputy Secretary General, Ficci.

India's furniture industry is recognised by the Indian government as a key sector for growth, bolstered by competitive advantages such as skilled labour force, abundant raw materials, and a robust manufacturing ecosystem.

Singaporean businesses were also invited to explore the vast opportunities available in India's expanding furniture market, said Ficci.