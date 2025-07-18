How to spot alpha stocks in an uncertain stock market? Himani Shah explains

HIMANI SHAH, co-fund manager at Alchemy Capital Management tells Nikita Vashisht in an email interview how investors could stay anchored in this market for long-term value creation. Edited excerpts: US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies have created an uncertain market environment, with investors keeping their eyes peeled for the impact on various sectors. With near-term stock market volatility likely to persist,, co-fund manager at Alchemy Capital Management tellsin an email interview how investors could stay anchored in this market for long-term value creation. Edited excerpts:

How are you navigating the current uncertainty in the markets? Have you tweaked your investment strategy in recent months?

Navigating market uncertainty is an inherent part of investing. Our approach has always been rooted in identifying companies that demonstrate