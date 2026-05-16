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Home / Markets / IPO / Arohan Financial Services files for IPO, plans ₹600 crore fresh issue

Arohan Financial Services files for IPO, plans ₹600 crore fresh issue

The filing comes more than a year after the Reserve Bank of India removed lending restrictions it had imposed on the firm and other non-bank lenders due to 'usurious' pricing and high markups

IPOs, stock market trading, ipo filing, IPO valuation

The ‌company is selling new shares worth ₹600 crore ($62 million) while existing investors are looking to offload up to 40.4 million shares

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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Indian non-bank finance firm Arohan Financial Services has filed for an ​initial public offering, according to draft papers ​dated Friday and filed with the market regulator.

The ‌company is selling new shares worth ₹600 crore ($62 million) while existing investors are looking to offload up to 40.4 million shares.

The filing comes more than a year after the Reserve Bank of India removed lending restrictions it had imposed on the firm and other non-bank lenders due to "usurious" pricing and high markups.

Among existing investors, US retirement financial services firm Teachers Insurance ‌and Annuity Association, which holds a 12.06 per cent stake in the company, is selling about 9.7 million shares, while the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, with a 2.05 per cent stake, is looking to offload 874,614 shares.

 

For the year ended March 31, 2025, Arohan Financial Services posted a 65 per cent drop in ​profit, weighed down by a surge in expenses. Its net interest income ‌rose nearly 13 per cent.

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The company will use proceeds from the sale of new shares to boost its ​capital ‌base.

DAM Capital Advisors, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital ‌Markets are managing the issue.

After a strong run for Indian IPOs in 2025, sentiment towards floats has weakened ‌this ​year amid conflict ​in the West Asia. Still, big-ticket IPOs such as Jio Platforms and National Stock Exchange are in ‌the offing. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Non-Banking Finance Companies IPO India initial public offerings

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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