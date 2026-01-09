Friday, January 09, 2026 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Avana Electrosystems IPO opens Jan 12; GMP up 13%: Check key details here

Avana Electrosystems IPO opens Jan 12; GMP up 13%: Check key details here

Avana Electrosystems IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹56 to ₹59 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares

Avana Electrosystems IPO

Avana Electrosystems IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Avana Electrosystems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Avana Electrosystems, customised Control and Relay Panels manufacturer, will open for public subscription on Monday, January 12, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹35.22 crore through its maiden public issue comprising a fresh issuance of 5.2 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.8 million shares.
 
Under the OFS, Anantharamaiah Panish, Gururaj Dambal, S Vinod Kumar, and KN Sreenath are the promoter selling shareholders. 
 
Avana Electrosystems IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹56 to ₹59 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor will require ₹2,36,000 to bid for two lots consisting of 4,000 shares.
 

Here are the key details of the Avana Electrosystems IPO:

Avana Electrosystems IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Avana Electrosystems were trading at ₹67, up ₹8 or 13.5 per cent from the upper end of the price band.

Avana Electrosystems IPO key dates

The public issue will remain open for subscription until Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, January 15, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Friday, January 16. Avana Electrosystems shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Monday, January 19, 2026.

Avana Electrosystems IPO registrar, lead manager

Integrated Register Management Services is acting as the registrar for the public offering, while Indcap Advisors is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.

Avana Electrosystems IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹11.55 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for capital expenditure towards civil construction, internal electric work and internal plumbing to set up an integrated manufacturing unit. Additionally, ₹8.6 crore will be used for working capital requirements of the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

Avana Electrosystems IPO financial overview

For the period ended September 30, 2025, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹35.4 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of 5.6 crore. In the financial year 2025 (FY25), the company had reported a revenue from operations of ₹61.48 crore, up 16 per cent from ₹52.98 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹12.51 crore in FY25, up 68.7 per cent from 7.41 crore in the previous year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹8.31 crore, compared to ₹4.02 crore in FY24. 

