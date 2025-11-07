Final Hours! Groww IPO closes today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Groww IPO GMP, subscription status on Day 3: The unlisted shares of brokerage platform Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) continue to command a healthy premium in the grey market as the company’s initial public offering (IPO) enters its final day of subscription on Thursday, November 7. The maiden offering, which opened on November 4, aims to raise ₹6,632.30 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS). The fresh issue comprises 106 million shares worth ₹1,060 crore, while the OFS includes 557.23 million shares valued at ₹5,572.30 crore.
Retail investors drive demand
The IPO has witnessed strong demand across investor categories, driven primarily by retail participation. As of 10:18 AM on Thursday, November 7, the issue was oversubscribed 1.86 times, with retail investors recording a subscription of 5.57 times, according to NSE data.
Non-institutional investors (NIIs) also showed healthy interest, with an oversubscription of 2.72 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), however, remained relatively subdued, with only 20 per cent of their reserved quota subscribed. ALSO READ | Groww IPO: Justified valuation or time to chase better-valued rivals?
Groww IPO Grey market sentiments remain positive
In the grey market, Groww shares were trading at ₹111 each, reflecting a premium of ₹11 or 11 per cent over the upper end of the ₹100 price band. While indicative of positive sentiment, the grey market premium (GMP) has cooled slightly from ₹14 (14 per cent) seen at the IPO’s opening on October 31.
Brokerages share mixed views on Groww IPO
Analysts remain cautiously positive. Anand Rathi Research recommends subscribing to the IPO from a long-term investment perspective, while Arihant Capital has assigned a “Subscribe for listing gains” rating. READ MORE
IPO price band, lot size
The Groww IPO is priced in the ₹95–100 range, with a minimum lot size of 150 shares. At the upper end, a retail investor would need ₹15,000 to subscribe for one lot, while the maximum allotment of 13 lots (1,950 shares) would require an investment of ₹1,95,000.
Allotment and listing timeline
As the IPO closes for subscription today, November 7, 2025, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on Monday, November 10.
Shares of Groww are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 12.
Use of proceeds
While the company will not receive funds from the OFS portion, proceeds from the fresh issue, the company said, will be deployed towards cloud infrastructure, brand building and performance marketing activities, and investment in Groww Creditserv Technology Private Limited (GCS), a non-banking financial company (NBFC), to strengthen its capital base. Additionally, funds will support Groww Invest Tech Private Limited (GIT) for its margin trading facility (MTF) business and for inorganic growth through potential acquisitions, along with general corporate purposes.