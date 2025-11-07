Friday, November 07, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Final Hours! Groww IPO closes today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Final Hours! Groww IPO closes today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Groww IPO Day 3 update: Check latest subscription status, GMP, allotment date, listing date, and other key details here

Groww IPO

Illustration: Binay Sinha

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Groww IPO GMP, subscription status on Day 3: The unlisted shares of brokerage platform Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) continue to command a healthy premium in the grey market as the company’s initial public offering (IPO) enters its final day of subscription on Thursday, November 7.  The maiden offering, which opened on November 4, aims to raise ₹6,632.30 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS). The fresh issue comprises 106 million shares worth ₹1,060 crore, while the OFS includes 557.23 million shares valued at ₹5,572.30 crore.

Retail investors drive demand 

The IPO has witnessed strong demand across investor categories, driven primarily by retail participation. As of 10:18 AM on Thursday, November 7, the issue was oversubscribed 1.86 times, with retail investors recording a subscription of 5.57 times, according to NSE data. 
 
 
Non-institutional investors (NIIs) also showed healthy interest, with an oversubscription of 2.72 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), however, remained relatively subdued, with only 20 per cent of their reserved quota subscribed.  ALSO READ | Groww IPO: Justified valuation or time to chase better-valued rivals?

Groww IPO Grey market sentiments remain positive 

In the grey market, Groww shares were trading at ₹111 each, reflecting a premium of ₹11 or 11 per cent over the upper end of the ₹100 price band. While indicative of positive sentiment, the grey market premium (GMP) has cooled slightly from ₹14 (14 per cent) seen at the IPO’s opening on October 31.

Brokerages share mixed views on Groww IPO

Analysts remain cautiously positive. Anand Rathi Research recommends subscribing to the IPO from a long-term investment perspective, while Arihant Capital has assigned a “Subscribe for listing gains” rating. READ MORE

Also Read

Pine Labs IPO

Pine Labs IPO opens for bidding: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

Alakh Pandey, Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer, PhyscisWallah Limited

Want to list our firm while it's in growth phase, says Alakh Pandeypremium

Alakh Pandey, Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer, PhyscisWallah Limited

PhysicsWallah sets ₹3,480 cr IPO price band ahead of Nov 11 share sale

Tenneco Clean Air IPO

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO opens on Nov 12, raises issue size to ₹3,600 cr

Pine Labs IPO

Pine Labs IPO: Analysts divided on prospects; should you subscribe?

IPO price band, lot size 

The Groww IPO is priced in the ₹95–100 range, with a minimum lot size of 150 shares. At the upper end, a retail investor would need ₹15,000 to subscribe for one lot, while the maximum allotment of 13 lots (1,950 shares) would require an investment of ₹1,95,000.

Allotment and listing timeline

As the IPO closes for subscription today, November 7, 2025, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on Monday, November 10.
 
Shares of Groww are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 12.

Use of proceeds

While the company will not receive funds from the OFS portion, proceeds from the fresh issue, the company said, will be deployed towards cloud infrastructure, brand building and performance marketing activities, and investment in Groww Creditserv Technology Private Limited (GCS), a non-banking financial company (NBFC), to strengthen its capital base.  Additionally, funds will support Groww Invest Tech Private Limited (GIT) for its margin trading facility (MTF) business and for inorganic growth through potential acquisitions, along with general corporate purposes.

More From This Section

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO opens on Nov 11; here's all you need to know

PhysicsWallah IPO

PhysicsWallah IPO opens Nov 11; sets price band at ₹103-109; Check details

Lenskart IPO allotment

Lenskart IPO allotment likely today; here's how to check status, latest GMP

Groww IPO

Groww IPO: Justified valuation or time to chase better-valued rivals?

Jai Saraf

Nithia Capital plans 6 mt steel capacity in India, IPO on the cardspremium

Topics : IPOs IPO GMP IPO REVIEW IPO listing time initial public offerings IPOs IPO market Groww

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon