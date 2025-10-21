Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Flipkart-backed Shadowfax gains regulatory approval for IPO in India

Flipkart-backed Shadowfax gains regulatory approval for IPO in India

Logistics firm clears Sebi hurdle to launch offering estimated at up to ₹2,500 crore; updated draft prospectus expected soon as company targets valuation near ₹8,500 crore

Shadowfax Technologies

Flipkart-backed Shadowfax gets Sebi nod for ₹2,000–2,500 crore IPO, aiming for ₹8,500 crore valuation amid strong growth in India’s logistics and e-commerce delivery sector.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shadowfax Technologies, a logistics firm backed by Flipkart, has received clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to proceed with its initial public offering, according to documents posted on the market regulator’s website.
 
Sebi issued its observations on the company’s pre-filed draft during the week ended October 10.
 
Shadowfax had earlier submitted its draft red herring prospectus confidentially in July under Sebi’s pre-filing route, allowing the company to test investor interest and refine offering details without publicly disclosing sensitive business data. With regulatory clearance now in hand, Shadowfax is expected to file an updated draft prospectus in the coming days, according to sources.
 
 
The offering is expected to raise between ₹2,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore through a combination of fresh issuance and an offer for sale by existing shareholders. The IPO could value the company at around ₹8,500 crore, according to sources. This represents a significant premium to its February 2025 funding round valuation of approximately ₹6,000 crore, reflecting investor confidence in the logistics sector’s growth prospects.
 
In its last fundraise in February 2025, the company raised primary and secondary capital at an approximate valuation of ₹6,000 crore.

Also Read

Shadowfax Technologies

Flipkart-backed Shadowfax Technologies files for Rs 2,500 crore IPO

ipo market listing share market

Shadowfax Technologies files confidential DRHP for ₹2,500-crore IPO

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish launches Bihar poll campaign, targets Lalu over women's welfare

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt sends 1,000 quintals wheat seeds to flood-hit Punjab farmers

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Sirsa blames Punjab farm fires for Delhi smog, says AAP politicising air

 
The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards enhancing capacity, driving growth, and further investments in its network business, according to sources.
 
The e-commerce segment is the major revenue contributor, accounting for around 75 per cent of the business, positioning Shadowfax to benefit from India’s booming online retail sector. The remainder comes from quick commerce and hyperlocal deliveries.
 
Shadowfax is backed by marquee investors such as Flipkart, TPG, Eight Roads Ventures, and Mirae Asset Ventures. It faces competition from several logistics and delivery companies in India, including Delhivery, XpressBees, Ecom Express, Blue Dart, and Shiprocket.
 
The company reported a 33.2 per cent rise in revenue to ₹1,885 crore in fiscal 2024 and narrowed its losses sharply to ₹11.8 crore, down nearly 92 per cent from the previous year.

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

Recent SME IPOs show sharp listing gains, quick reversal: RBI study

initial public offerings, IPO

Avaada Electro files confidential papers to raise up to ₹10,000 cr via IPO

initial public offering, IPO

ARCIL set to go public as Sebi clears IPO plan of India's oldest ARC

initial public offerings, IPO

Midwest IPO subscribed 88x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Meesho

Meesho files updated IPO papers, aims to raise up to $800 million

Topics : SEBI IPO Shadowfax initial public offering (IPO) Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeLokpal BMW TenderBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon