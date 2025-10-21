Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Sirsa blames Punjab farm fires for Delhi smog, says AAP politicising air

Sirsa blames Punjab farm fires for Delhi smog, says AAP politicising air

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared videos purportedly showing stubble burning in Punjab

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Manjinder Singh Sirsa (File Photo: PTI)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of compelling farmers to burn crop residue, claiming it was done to raise pollution levels in the national capital.
 
Addressing a press conference, Sirsa shared videos purportedly showing stubble burning in Punjab. “The farmers in Punjab are being forced to burn stubble in the fields by the AAP government. The highest number of parali burning incidents occurred in AAP-ruled Punjab on Diwali night,” he said.
 
He alleged that AAP leaders were blaming Delhi’s pollution on Diwali celebrations while ignoring large-scale farm fires in Punjab. “While AAP leaders condemned the Delhi CM, the BJP and Sanatan Dharm followers over celebrating Diwali and bursting crackers, the real reason behind worsening air quality was stubble burning in Punjab,” Sirsa claimed. 
 
 
The minister said Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) rose only slightly after Diwali, from 341 before the festival to 356 afterwards. “We admit with pride that our government allowed people to celebrate Diwali traditionally. Due to firecrackers, there was only an increase of 11 points in AQI after Diwali,” he said.

Also Read

US visa, H4, H1B

H-1B, L-1 visa holders, students: Who pays $100,000 fee and who's exempt

Amitabh Kant, Deccan Conversations

SC chose right to burn crackers over right to live, breathe: Amitabh Kant

DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar meets Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw amid Bengaluru infra row

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian currency liable for seizure under Fera, says Delhi High Court

japan

Japan to raise visa fees after 48 years, match US and Europe rates

 
Sirsa also accused the AAP of “playing religious politics.” “Will the AAP challenge the sacrifice of goats on Eid by our Muslim community? I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to not play religious politics. You fight with us, but do not make religion a part of it,” he said.
 
Earlier in the day, Delhi woke up to a thick grey smog as air quality fell into the ‘red zone’ following widespread bursting of crackers. Out of Delhi’s 38 monitoring stations, 36 turned red, reflecting dangerously high levels of pollution.
 
Last week, the SC permitted the sale and use of green firecrackers for limited hours, from 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm, on October 19 and 20.

More From This Section

R Ashoka, DK Shivakumar

BJP accuses Karnataka govt of 'tax chori' over Bengaluru grievances

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Trump ignored MEA's denial on India's Russian oil imports, says Congress

Congress, Congress flag

After Grap II invoked in Delhi, Congress slams govt over rising pollution

Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut backs Raj Thackeray, calls for Nov 1 march over bogus voters

Mohan Bhagwat

Sangh at 100: Still searching for a practicable economic doctrinepremium

Topics : Stubble burning BS Web Reports Manjinder Singh Sirsa Delhi Pollution Fire crackers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeLokpal BMW TenderBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon