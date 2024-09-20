Business Standard
Home / Markets / IPO / Recent IPOS List / HDFC unit HDB Financial Services approves raising Rs 2,500 cr via IPO

HDFC unit HDB Financial Services approves raising Rs 2,500 cr via IPO

HDB Financial's listing follows the country's central bank norms introduced in 2022, which required large non-banking financial companies (NBFC) to be listed on stock exchanges by September 2025

HDB financial services, HDFC Group

HDB financial services, HDFC Group | Credit: X

Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

India's HDB Financial Services, a unit of HDFC Bank, has approved raising Rs 2,500 cr ($299 million) through a fresh issue of shares in its initial public offering, the lender said on Friday.
 
Existing shareholders will also sell some stake in the IPO via an offer for sale, the details of which were not revealed in an exchange filing.
 
HDB Financial's listing follows the country's central bank norms introduced in 2022, which required large non-banking financial companies (NBFC) to be listed on stock exchanges by September 2025.
 
Earlier in 2024, HDFC Bank had said it planned to start the process of HDB Financial's listing later in the year.
 
 
Incorporated in 2007, HDB Financial provides secured and unsecured loans and has more than 1,680 branches across India.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HDB Financial services HDFC initial public offerings IPOs initial public offering IPO NBFCs

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

