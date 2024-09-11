Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Recent IPOS List / Northern Arc Capital's Rs 777 cr IPO to open on Mon, price band Rs 249-263

Northern Arc Capital's Rs 777 cr IPO to open on Mon, price band Rs 249-263

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares valued at Rs 500 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1,05,32,320 equity shares worth Rs 277 crore

IPO

The price band for the offer is at Rs 249 to Rs 263 per equity share.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Non-bank financial institution Northern Arc Capital on Wednesday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 249-263 per share for its upcoming Rs 777 crore initial public offering (IPO).
The Chennai-based company's initial share sale will open for public subscription on September 16 and conclude on September 19. The bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on September 13.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares valued at Rs 500 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1,05,32,320 equity shares worth Rs 277 crore, at the upper end of the price band, by investor shareholders. This aggregates the issue size to Rs 777 crore.
 
Those offering shares through the OFS are Leapfrog Financial Inclusion India (II) Ltd, Accion Africa-Asia Investment Company, Eight Roads Investments Mauritius II Ltd, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, 360 ONE Special Opportunities Fund (formerly known as IIFL Special Opportunities Fund) and Dvara Trust.
Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used to meet future capital requirements of the company towards onward lending.
"The price band for the offer is at Rs 249 to Rs 263 per equity share," Northern Arc Capital said in a statement.

More From This Section

IPO

Tolins Tyres' IPO subscribed 5.2 times on second day of subscription

ipo market listing share market

Vision Infra SME IPO receives 63.30 times subscription on last day of offer

ipo market listing share market

Kross IPO receives 2.56 times subscription on second day of offer

IPO

PN Gadgil Jewellers' IPO for Rs 1,100 cr to open for subscription on Sep 10

IPO

Sanstar's IPO to open on July 19; sets price band at Rs 90-95 per share

Investors will have the option to bid for a lot size of 57 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.
Registered with the RBI as a systemically important, the company is a non-deposit-taking non-banking finance company (NBFC) and has been operating in the financial inclusion space for over a decade.
Northern Arc is a leading player amongst the country's diversified NBFCs, with a business model diversified across offerings, sectors, products, geographies and borrower segments. It provides access to credit to under-served households and businesses directly and indirectly through Originator Partners.
Earlier, Northern Arc Capital filed draft papers with Sebi in July 2021 to float its maiden public issue. It got the regulator's nod to float the public issue in September same year. However, it didn't go ahead with the launch at that time.
ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Uber

Uber brings back upscale category 'Uber Black' starting with Mumbai

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

Microsoft buys land parcels worth Rs 848 crore in Pune across three years

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

LIVE: Gunfight erupts in J-K's Udhampur, 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists trapped

PremiumThe artificial intelligence (AI) market in India is expected to clock a compound annual growth rate of 25-35 per cent by 2027, matching a global trend of the technology's expansion. The Indian market is worth $7-10 billion now and it is expected to r

Inside ManageEngine's AI-powered growth strategy towards $1 bn in revenue

Cars

Soon, your car's scrappage will depend on pollution, not age: Here's how

Topics : Northern Arc Capital IPOs initial public offering (IPO) initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon