IRM Energy's Rs 545 crore IPO subscribed 27 times on last day of offer

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of city gas distribution company IRM Energy was subscribed 27.05 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.

The Rs 545.40 crore-initial share sale received bids for 20,62,70,910 shares against 76,24,800 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 48.34 times while the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 44.73 times subscription and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota got subscribed 9.29 times.

The IPO was a fresh issue of up to 1.08 crore equity shares.

The price range for the offer was Rs 480-505 a share.

IRM Energy Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised over Rs 160 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the issue to the tune of Rs 307.26 crore will be used to fund capital expenditure requirements for the development of the city gas distribution network at Namakkal and Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu and Rs 135 crore for payment of debt.

Besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

BOB Capital Markets and HDFC Bank were the managers to the offer.

IRM Energy provides piped natural gas and compressed natural gas. It has operations in many states, including Gujarat, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu.

Also Read IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row ONGC sells KG basin field's gas to Torrent, GAIL at $11 per mmBtu Three companies file draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPOs Adani-Total Gas to invest Rs 20k cr in 8-10 yrs to expand retail CNG line ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price IRM Energy IPO subscribed 4.36 times on second day of subscription IRM Energy IPO subscribed 1.71 times on first day of subscription IRM Energy collects Rs 160 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO Signature Global cuts net debt by 66% in last six months to Rs 370 crore IRM Energy IPO to open on Oct 18, sets price band at Rs 480-505 per share