LG Electronics India IPO Day 1 update: Booked 67% so far, GMP at 29%

LG Electronics India IPO Day 1 update: Booked 67% so far, GMP at 29%

LG Electronics India IPO was subscribed around 67 per cent, receiving bids for 48.14 million equity shares compared to the issue size of 71.33 million share

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

LG Electronics India IPO subscription status Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics India, the Indian arm of South Korean consumer durables major LG Electronics, has received a decent response from investors on the first day of bidding. 
 
The issue was subscribed around 67 per cent, receiving bids for 48.14 million equity shares compared to the issue size of 71.33 million shares as of 2:45 PM on October 7, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data. The quota reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) was booked 1.53 times and the retail investors quota was subscribed 64 per cent so far. The issue reserved for employees was subscribed over 1.54 times. However, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was booked only 8 per cent. 
 

LG Electronics India IPO review

Analysts at Geojit Investments have assigned a 'Subscribe' rating to the issue for investors with a medium to long-term horizon, saying the company's new capacity expansion, strong ROE, and better margin profile make it financially strong, efficient, and ready for long-term success. SBI Securities has also suggested investors subscribe to the issue, citing that compared to its closest peers, the company outperforms them in most valuation parameters with a superior return profile.

LG Electronics India IPO GMP

On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the unlisted shares of LG Electronics were trading at ₹1,470, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹330 or 29 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹1,080 to ₹1,140, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.  

LG Electronics India IPO details

The three-day bidding window will close on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, October 10, 2025. Shares of LG India will list on both exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.
 
The price band for the LG Electronics IPO is set in the range of ₹1,080 to ₹1,140 per equity share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,820 to bid for one lot comprising 13 shares.
 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Morgan Stanley India Company, JP Morgan India, and BofA Securities India are the book-running lead managers of the LG Electronics India IPO.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

