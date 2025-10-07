Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / IPO / Firm grey market trends spur optimism for Advance Agrolife IPO market debut

Firm grey market trends spur optimism for Advance Agrolife IPO market debut

If grey market trends are any indication, Advance Agrolife shares are poised for a favourable listing

Advance Agrolife IPO listing

Advance Agrolife IPO Listing Forecast: Investors are keenly awaiting the debut of agrochemical company Advance Agrolife on the bourses, scheduled for Wednesday, October 8, 2025. If grey market trends are any indication, the stock is poised for a favourable listing.
 
Advance Agrolife has successfully raised around ₹193 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), which comprised a fresh issue of 19.3 million equity shares. The issue received strong investor interest across categories, reflecting confidence in the company's growth prospects.
 
Ahead of its official listing, Advance Agrolife’s shares were commanding a premium in the unofficial grey market, signalling positive sentiment around the stock. According to sources tracking grey market activity, the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹120 apiece, indicating a premium of ₹20, or 20 per cent, over the IPO price of ₹100 per share.
 
 
If the current grey market premium (GMP) sustains, Advance Agrolife could list at around ₹120, delivering potential listing gains of over 20 per cent for IPO allottees. That said, However, these estimates are speculative, as the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance. Listing day performance can also be influenced by broader market trends, investor sentiment, and institutional interest.  ALSO READ | Brokerages upbeat on LG Electronics IPO: GMP up 28%; should you subscribe?

Advance Agrolife IPO details

The public issue of Advance Agrolife consisted of an entirely fresh issue of 19.3 million equity shares worth ₹192.86 crore. It was offered at a price band of ₹95–100 per share, with a lot size of 150 shares, from September 30 to October 3, 2025.

The public issue received overwhelming demand, being oversubscribed by 56.85 times, largely driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their reserved portion by 175.30 times.
 
The basis of allotment for Advance Agrolife IPO shares was finalised on Monday, October 6, 2025.
 
KFin Technologies is serving as the registrar for the offering, while Choice Capital Advisors is acting as the sole book running lead manager (BRLM).
 
Advance Agrolife proposes to use the IPO proceeds primarily to fund its working capital requirements. Further, a portion of the proceeds, the company said, will be used for general corporate purposes.  ALSO READ | WeWork India IPO tumbles to sail through; subscription lags at 16%, GMP nil

About Advance Agrolife

Incorporated in 2002, Advance Agrolife Limited manufactures agrochemical products supporting the entire crop lifecycle, including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators, micro-nutrients and bio-fertilizers, and technical grade products. Operating through B2B sales across 19 states, 3 UTs, and exports to multiple countries, it runs three manufacturing facilities in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

