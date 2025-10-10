Friday, October 10, 2025 | 06:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Canara HSBC Life raises ₹750 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Canara HSBC Life raises ₹750 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Canara HSBC Life has allotted around 7.08 crore equity shares to 33 funds at 106 per share

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

The insurer said the Rs 2,516-crore maiden public offering would open for subscription on October 10 and conclude on October 14. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd on Thursday said it has raised a little over Rs 750 crore from anchor investors, just a day before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.

The anchor book received participation from institutional investors including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, DSP MF, WhiteOak Capital, Mirae Asset MF, Allianz Global Investors Fund, Amundi Funds, Matthews India Fund, Tata MF, Motilal Oswal MF and Societe Generale, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

Canara HSBC Life has allotted around 7.08 crore equity shares to 33 funds at 106 per share. This translates into an aggregate transaction size of Rs 750.32 crore, the circular showed.

 

The insurer said the Rs 2,516-crore maiden public offering would open for subscription on October 10 and conclude on October 14.

The company has set a price band of Rs 100 to Rs 106 per share for its IPO, targeting for a valuation of about Rs 10,000 crore at the upper end.

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO

Canara HSBC Life IPO: Solvency dip to cash crunch; 5 key risks to watch

initial public offering, IPO

Canara HSBC Life ₹2,517-cr IPO: Price band set at ₹100-106; key details

Canara HSBC Life IPO

Canara HSBC Life to make D-Street debut before Diwali 25; key details here

ipo market listing share market

PNB, Canara Bank to dilute stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance through IPOpremium

IPO

Canara HSBC Life Insurance files for IPO; Canara Bank, PNB to sell stakes

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is a joint venture promoted by Canara Bank, which holds a 51 per cent stake, and HSBC Group's HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings, which owns 26 per cent.

Canara HSBC Life's IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 23.75 crore equity shares by promoters and an investor.

Under the OFS, Canara Bank will sell 13.77 crore equity shares, HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings Ltd will offload 47.5 lakh shares and Punjab National Bank plans to divest 9.5 crore equity shares.

Since it's an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue instead funds will go to selling shareholders.

Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life has grown into a prominent bank led private player in the Indian life insurance sector.

In terms of issue allocation, 50 per cent of the IPO is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. Further, investors can bid for a minimum of 140 shares and in multiples thereof.

Canara HSBC Life is expected to make its stock market debut on October 17.

In December 2024, Canara Bank announced that it got Reserve Bank's approval for a proposal to divest the bank's stake in life insurance and mutual fund ventures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

LG Electronics India's ₹11,607 crore IPO draws record ₹4.4 trillion bids

IPO, Hospitality industry, Hotel industry, stock market listing

Norwegian state fund invests $20 million in India's IPO-bound SAEL

initial public offering, IPO

Canara HSBC Life IPO opens Oct 10: Bid or skip? Here's what experts suggest

LG Electronics IPO GMP

LG Electronics IPO demand soars on Day 3; subscription tops 5x, GMP at 27%

IPO

Canara Robeco AMC IPO opens for bidding: Here's all you should know

Topics : Canara HSBC Life initial public offering IPO initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon