Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 08:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Norwegian state fund invests $20 million in India's IPO-bound SAEL

Norwegian state fund invests $20 million in India's IPO-bound SAEL

The company aims to grow its revenue from these businesses to 30.94 billion rupees by fiscal year 2027

IPO, Hospitality industry, Hotel industry, stock market listing

SAEL is in the process of filing its draft prospectus for the IPO and is yet to finalise the amount it intends to raise, the sources said. (Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
Norwegian state-owned fund Norfund has pumped $20 million into India's SAEL Industries Ltd, taking its total investment to $130 million ahead of the renewable energy firm's planned initial public offering, according to a document. 
Norfund has invested the amount through compulsorily convertible preference shares, like the previous transactions, and they will be converted into equity once SAEL is listed on Indian exchanges, two sources familiar with the move said. 
The funds will be invested in clean energy projects the Indian company has won through bidding. 
SAEL's clean energy portfolio includes 8.3 gigawatts (GW) of solar projects (operational and in the pipeline), 3.5 GW of solar module manufacturing and over 165 megawatts of agri-waste-to-energy capacity with 11 biomass power plants across Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana. 
 
The company will invest 82 billion rupees to establish an integrated 5 GW solar cell and 5 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. 

Also Read

LG Electronics

InGovern flags potential liabilities and risks in LG Electronics India IPO

WeWork

WeWork India IPO closes on last day with 1.15 times subscription

Tata Capital

Tata Capital IPO subscribed 75% on second day of ₹15,512 cr share sale

WeWork

Bombay HC seeks Sebi response on plea alleging irregularities in WeWork IPO

French fries

HyFun Foods targets ₹1,500 crore revenue in FY26, aims IPO by 2028

SAEL is in the process of filing its draft prospectus for the IPO and is yet to finalise the amount it intends to raise, the sources said.
SAEL's revenue from its biomass and independent-power-production business nearly doubled to 6.87 billion rupees in fiscal 2025 from fiscal 2023. 
The company aims to grow its revenue from these businesses to 30.94 billion rupees by fiscal year 2027. 
Norfund and SAEL did not respond to Reuters' inquiry seeking comments on the transaction.
 

More From This Section

LG Electronics

LG Electronics India IPO sees record ₹4.4 trn bids, subscribed 54 times

initial public offering, IPO

Canara HSBC Life IPO opens Oct 10: Bid or skip? Here's what experts suggest

LG Electronics IPO GMP

LG Electronics IPO demand soars on Day 3; subscription tops 5x, GMP at 27%

IPO

Canara Robeco AMC IPO opens for bidding: Here's all you should know

Rubicon Research IPO

Rubicon Research IPO opens: Check price band, GMP, reviews, key dates here

Topics : IPO Stock Market News Markets Anchor investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon