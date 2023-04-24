Mankind Pharma raises Rs 1,298 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the Government of Singapore, SBI Multi Cap Fund, and Fidelity Investment Trust were some investors who were allotted shares under the anchor quota. A total of 77 investors participated, which included 16 domestic mutual funds also applied through 41 schemes.

Shares were allotted at the top-end of the price band to anchor investors.

Mankind’s initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on Tuesday. The company has set a price range of Rs 1,026 to Rs 1,080 per share for its m Rs 4,326-crore IPO, which is entirely secondary share sale by promoters, global private equity firm Cairnhill and some others.