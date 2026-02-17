Shree Ram Twistex IPO opens Feb 23: Check price band, issue size, key dates

Shree Ram Twistex IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shree Ram Twistex is set to open for public subscription on Monday, February 23, 2026. The cotton yarn manufacturer aims to raise ₹110.24 crore through a fresh issue of 10.6 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company has set the price band at ₹95 to ₹104 per share.

Shree Ram Twistex is engaged in the manufacturing of cotton yarns, including compact ring spun and carded yarns, both combed and carded. The company's products also include value-added yarns such as Eli Twist (Combed and Carded), Compact Slub Yarns, and Lycra-Blended Yarns. The company's yarns are used in both knitting and weaving, serving a broad range of end-use segments. The company operates on a business-to-business (B2B) model, catering to textile manufacturers, garment exporters, bulk purchasers and fabric processors. Its manufacturing facility is located in Gondal, Rajkot, Gujarat.

Here are the key details of Shree Ram Twistex IPO:

Shree Ram Twistex IPO key dates

According to the RHP, Shree Ram Twistex IPO will open for public bidding on Monday, February 13 and close on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The anchor investment period will be one day before the issue opening date, i.e. Friday, February 20, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Shares of Shree Ram Twistex will make their debut on the bourses, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO lot size

Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 144 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of 14,976 to bid for at least one lot at the upper-end price and in multiples thereof.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Interactive Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO objective

As per the DRHP, the company proposes to utilise ₹7.85 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for setting up a 6.1 MW Solar Power Plant for captive use, and ₹39 crore for a 4.2 MW Wind Power Plant. Additionally, ₹14.9 crore will be used for repayment of debt, and ₹44 crore for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Shree Ram Twistex financial overview

In the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹132.08 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹7 crore. In FY25, it reported revenue from operations of ₹255.04 crore, up 10 per cent from ₹231.6 crore in the previous fiscal. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 8.2 per cent to ₹21.85 crore compared to ₹20.18 crore in FY24. PAT came in at ₹7.99 crore, up 22 per cent from ₹6.55 crore in the previous fiscal.